TAMPA, Fla. — Investigators would like to know whether a man charged with multiple counts of child porn had contact with more than one minor.

Zachrey Stephen Steiner, 29, is in jail in Hillsborough County awaiting transportation to Highlands County, where he faces 22 counts of possession of child porn and 22 additional counts of transmission of child porn.

He's accused of uploading child porn featuring his ex-girlfriends, all of whom are juveniles, without their knowledge. However, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office says 44 charges stem from just one person who Steiner had been in contact with.

But authorities add they know of two more minor victims, and there could be more.

Anyone who has information about Steiner or the case is asked to call the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7357.

