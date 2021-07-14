Hillborough GOP calls on Gov. DeSantis to stop US Capitol Police Tampa field office

In a letter, the Republican party called the establishment of a Capitol police field office "a slap in the face to our local Sheriffs and Police Officers."

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Republican Party is looking to stop the U.S. Capitol Police from opening a field office in Tampa, calling the move "a slap in the face to our local Sheriffs and Police Officers."

The Capitol police announced plans last week to establish a field office in Tampa, six months after supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The office, along with another being established in San Francisco, plans to take a regional approach to investigating threats made against members of Congress. According to a statement from the department, California and Florida are where the majority of threats originate.

But the Hillsborough County GOP is hoping Gov. Ron DeSantis can put an end to the move before it even begins.

Hillsborough County Republican Party Chairman Jim Waurishuk wrote a letter to the governor, on behalf of the local party, requesting that he stop the federal government from setting up "a base for authority over our local residents and citizens."

According to the letter, a Capitol police field office would infringe on the authority of our local law enforcement officers. The local GOP chairman calls the establishment of such an office "a global statement that Florida Sheriffs and Peace Officers are incompetent and incapable of doing their jobs."

"Please deny this authority and stand with our State and local officials," the letter asks of Gov. DeSantis.

The establishment of a Tampa field office is part of the United States Capitol Police's plan to track down those who were involved in the insurrection and "bring them to justice," according to a statement from the department. Other efforts include boosting recruiting, training, and equipment for officers.

Unlike the Hillsborough County Republican Party, others are in support of the Capitol police's decision, including Republican Sen. Rick Scott.

“Senator Rick Scott has been clear that what happened on January 6 was absolutely horrible and disgusting, and that the individuals responsible for attacking the Capitol should be held fully accountable. He will continue to support efforts of Capitol Police and law enforcement," the senator's office said in a statement to 10 Tampa Bay.

Since the attack on January 6, more than 500 defendants face charges, including several from the Tampa Bay area.

Earlier this year, a Clearwater man was accused of assaulting officers at the Capitol with both a fire extinguisher and wooden plank. A woman in Lakeland faces several charges after being accused of participating in the mob of people who stormed the building.

Most notably, though, was the arrest of Adam Johnson after he was identified in a viral photo carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern.

