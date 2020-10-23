HCSO searching for man accused of robbing convenience store at gunpoint

The man was able to get away with an unknown amount of money.

TAMPA, Fla — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying a man it says robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

Around 3:27 a.m., a man entered a 7-Eleven gas station on 6016 Gunn Highway in Tampa and began demanding money from the clerk while holding the worker at gunpoint, according to a news release.

Luckily, deputies say the clerk was not hurt, but the man was able to get away with an unknown amount of money.

Deputies describe the man as being between 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall and weighing 165 to 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black mask, black and orange gloves, a black hoodie, dark blue shorts and black sneakers.

The robbery was recorded on store surveillance video.

"In the process of stealing from a business, this individual unnecessarily caused a store employee to fear for his life by holding him at gunpoint. We want to find him immediately, and we're asking for the public's help," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

