Stretch of westbound Hillsborough Avenue closed in Tampa following crash

Power lines fell across the road.

TAMPA, Fla. — A stretch of Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa is shut down to traffic following a crash that brought down a group of power lines.

Deputies responded to a car that had crashed into a pole, which happened Friday morning in the area of Harney Road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

No one was hurt, but the active lines on the roadway prompted the closure, the agency said.

The westbound lanes of Hillsborough Avenue are closed from Harney Road and North 56th Street while TECO crews come to repair the power pole and get the wires from the road.