TAMPA, Fla. -- Hillsborough County Commissioner Pat Kemp is calling for stricter protocol after 10News revealed a flaw in the county's current policy regarding first-responder arrests.

A Hillsborough County Fire Rescue medic was placed on administrative leave after being charged with domestic violence and domestic battery by strangulation.

The alleged incident happened Dec. 26 and 27, but according to court documents, this is not the first time Daniel Reed has been arrested for domestic violence.

Reed was also arrested on domestic violence charges in 2012 and 2014. Both times charges were dropped, but a Hillsborough County spokesperson said officials were unaware of the charges in 2012 and 2014.

The county's policy only requires an employee self-report their arrest to a supervisor within 24 hours. There is no mandate for written notification or official documentation with human resources.

10News brought this policy to the attention of county commissioners, and Commissioner Pat Kemp reached out to administrators about changing the standard.

"We do need to have a written, permanent policy of notification that’s not relying just on self-reporting of an employee to a supervisor," Kemp said.

Since our original report, Commissioner Kemp says the county is now requiring a supervisor report any employee arrest to the human resources department. The county is also looking into a separate database to better track first responder arrests.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.