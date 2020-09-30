Hillsborough leaders want input on $13.8 million improvements to West Shore Boulevard

The proposed project is part of a local and state effort to improve pedestrian safety and bring new business to the area.

TAMPA, Fla. — Leaders in Hillsborough County want the public's input on a new $13.8 million project to transform Tampa’s West Shore Boulevard.

The expansive proposed improvements will include more sidewalk space, pedestrian and bike paths, improved landscaping and more.

The county is asking for feedback on the project, spanning from W. Kennedy Boulevard to W. Boy Scout Boulevard, as part of upgraded safety changes to add new business to the area.

You can let leaders know online through a virtual public forum between Sept. 30 and Oct. 15.

The proposed project will establish West Shore Boulevard as a Grand Boulevard consistent with the West Shore community’s vision, including shade trees, wider sidewalks, pedestrian lighting, amenities and streetscaping that, along with property redevelopment, will ultimately transform the corridor into a dynamic urban street.

The proposed project would accommodate shaded walking areas for pedestrians and bicycles, including key Vision Zero elements such as enhanced safety and circulation features along the corridor for pedestrian, bicycle and ADA access and use.

It would also offer social space in front of Westshore’s businesses and create aesthetic value. The project is a collaborative effort among Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa, Westshore Alliance, and FDOT.

Public Meeting Information

In place of in-person public meetings, which have been suspended due to COVID-19, the county will conduct a virtual engagement to collect feedback from the public.

Participants will have the opportunity to watch a project overview video, review project details, and offer comments online via The Hillsborough County Engagement Hub starting Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Public comment for this project closes at 11:50 p.m. Oct. 15.

Public input will also be taken by phone 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who prefer to provide a comment by phone may call Hillsborough County Public Works at 813-635-5400.

The planning report for the project is expected to be complete by Oct. 31. Although the total construction cost for the project is estimated at $13.8 million, a funding source has not yet been secured.

When funding for the next project phases becomes available, follow-up public meetings will take place in order to provide details on the final designs and construction of the project.

