TAMPA, Fla. — Cats and dogs at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center can go home with you for the holidays for just half the usual adoption fee.

The Pet Resource Center said it was too crowded at 106-percent capacity for dogs and 94-percent for cats. To get the pets home in time for the holiday season, the adoption rates are slashed in half.

The adoption fees will stay that low through Dec. 31. Prices typically range from $20-125.

If you’re not ready for a forever commitment just yet—that’s fine too. Families can foster a dog for anywhere from two hours to two weeks as part of the shelter’s #FosterExpressChallenge. That can give dogs a little daytime field trip away from the shelter or give them a full holiday break.

All the pets that can head home with you are vaccinated, microchipped, registered and spayed or neutered.

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. It is located at 440 North Falkenburg Road.

You can check out what pets are waiting for you on their website.

