TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is expected to run a series of training exercises around Port Tampa Bay on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The exercises run from noon to midnight over the next two days.

"These drills are reflective of the unified effort that would absolutely come about should there be an actual threat at Port Tampa Bay. No one team works alone in the real world and that is why it is imperative that they work together in training," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Port Tampa is a big part of our economy and therefore a target for anyone wanting to do us harm. Being prepared by practicing on site is a big step towards our readiness."

In one training scenario, units will respond to a hostile take-over of a ship at the Port. Units will practice boarding the ship via air and marine assets to rescue hostages and regain control of the ship.

Several sheriff's office units that will take part in the training include marine, aviation, bomb team, K-9 and SWAT.

