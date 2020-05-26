Hillsborough Commissioners talk fighting human trafficking before Super Bowl LV

The Hillsborough County Commission on Human Trafficking met to discuss solutions.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's May of 2020, but as you know there are lots of plans in motion for Super Bowl LV in 2021. With that huge event on the way, all eyes are on our beautiful city.

The Hillsborough County Commission thinks it creates a great opportunity for awareness.

So Tuesday, commissioners met for a second time this year on Human Trafficking.

The board welcomed new members who are leaders and stakeholders in the mission to make the community aware of what human trafficking looks like and how to stop it.

Not just surrounding the Super Bowl, but for every day.

"That's why communicating it in a robust manner and using an event like the Super Bowl, which is such a high profile event, as a way of getting that message out of how important it is to fight this crime is a great way of getting that done," Hillsborough County Commissioner Kimberly Overman said.

The commission wants this to be a sustainable campaign. That way the Tampa Bay area can be a solution to the human trafficking problem before the Super Bowl arrives and long after it's gone.

