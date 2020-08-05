Hillsborough Community College hosting virtual graduation

The ceremony will take place on June 26.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Following the coronavirus canceling traditional graduation ceremonies, Hillsborough Community College (HCC) has officially set a date for a virtual commencement.

At 10 a.m. on June 26, the graduating class will virtually accept their diplomas closing a chapter in their education journey.

HCC says approximately 6,000 students are eligible to participate in commencement.

The youngest graduate this year is 17-year-old Tiana Mason, who has earned an associate in arts degree. The oldest, 68-year-old Shirley Overton, earned the same degree as Mason.

Students who are interested are invited to participate in the traditional spring 2021 graduation ceremony.

