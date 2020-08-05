Hillsborough Community College hosting virtual graduation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Following the coronavirus canceling traditional graduation ceremonies, Hillsborough Community College (HCC) has officially set a date for a virtual commencement.
At 10 a.m. on June 26, the graduating class will virtually accept their diplomas closing a chapter in their education journey.
HCC says approximately 6,000 students are eligible to participate in commencement.
The youngest graduate this year is 17-year-old Tiana Mason, who has earned an associate in arts degree. The oldest, 68-year-old Shirley Overton, earned the same degree as Mason.
Students who are interested are invited to participate in the traditional spring 2021 graduation ceremony.
You can find more information and how to watch graduation by checking back here.
