Have your voice heard at Hillsborough County's budget meeting

People can participate in the meeting in-person or virtually.

TAMPA, Fla. — On Thursday, people living in Hillsborough County have the chance to provide input about the county's budget for the upcoming year.

Hillsborough County leaders are holding a budget reconciliation meeting at 9 a.m. on July 27. The meeting will be held in-person at the County Center's 2nd floor boardroom on 601 E. Kennedy Blvd. There will be virtual opportunities to tune in.

Anyone who wishes to provide public comment at the budget reconciliation meeting must sign up in order to participate. You can sign up online here until the meeting starts.

You can also sign up in person in the County Center's lobby before the public hearing starts.