Saharan dust prompts Hillsborough County to issue air pollution precaution

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Saharan dust moving through the Tampa Bay area this weekend prompted the Environmental Protection Commission of Hillsborough County to issue an air pollution precaution.

The commission says the precaution was issued due to elevated levels of PM2.5. The elevated levels could reach "unhealthy levels" for sensitive groups, including the elderly, children and people with respiratory ailments.

The precaution went into effect immediately Saturday and remains in effect through Sunday in Hillsborough County.

The commission says those with respiratory issues or who are part of sensitive groups should "consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors this afternoon and this evening."