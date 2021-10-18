Sheriff: Hillsborough County teacher among 125 men arrested during anti-human trafficking operation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff Chad Chronister says the details are "too vile to fathom" when it comes to the results of a 20-day anti-human trafficking operation.
On Monday, Chronister said 125 men were arrested during "Operation Round-Up." Four women and a teenager also were rescued.
All five were taken to Selah Freedom for help.
Chronister said one man arrested was Joel Velasco, who he said was a Hillsborough County teacher. According to the sheriff, Velasco offered to pay an undercover detective $60 for sex.
10 Tampa Bay has reached out to Hillsborough County Schools for comment and Velasco's apparent status with the district.
According to Hillsborough County Schools, Velasco was not a teacher this year on any district school campuses; however, he may have been last school year.
Chronister also spoke about the arrested of Samuel Philips Jr., who he said is a pastor at Be Limitless Church. The sheriff said Philips "responded to a false ad placed on an escort website and offered to pay our undercover detective for sex."
Another man the sheriff spoke about was Philip Velikettel. He reportedly traveled to meet a 14-year-old girl, but was arrested instead, Chronister said.
Muntasir Shafiq was the fourth man Chronister mentioned by name during the news conference. Chronister said the Lutz man thought he was communicating with a 14-year-old boy but was instead speaking with an undercover detective. "His texts were too vile to fathom," Chronister said.
Chronister said this operation was the first completed by the sheriff's office's full-time human trafficking task force.
"Because of the unfortunate success of this operation and others alike, HCSO has created a Human Trafficking Squad. This team of 12 dedicated members will uphold the commitment to ending human trafficking in Hillsborough County by reducing the demand, and rescuing victims," the sheriff's office said.
You can watch the full news conference here:
To learn about the signs of human trafficking and how you can help, visit dontbuyittampabay.org.
If you believe you are victimized by Human Trafficking or suspect an adult is being victimized by human trafficking, please visit the National Human Trafficking Hotline, or call them at 1-888-3737-888. If you suspect a child is being victimized, please call the Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE.