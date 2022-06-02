Hillsborough County approves $24 million in COVID relief funding for affordable housing

The money to purchase new properties comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

TAMPA, Fla. — A big step has been made in the fight to address a shortage of affordable housing in the Tampa Bay region.

The Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners approved, at a meeting Thursday, the use of $24 million dollars in federally-distributed COVID relief money to address a shortage in affordable places to live.

The board voted unanimously to utilize the funding, which came from the American Rescue Plan Act, to purchase and renovate one or more properties in the county, with the idea of making those properties affordable housing units.

The use of ARPA funds for affordable housing projects was approved by the board in September of last year.