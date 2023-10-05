Hillsborough deputies say they're looking for multiple people connected to $270K bank fraud case

Several people used multiple counterfeit North Carolina driver's licenses to open numerous bank accounts in the Tampa Bay area, the sheriff's office said.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for who they say are multiple people accused of stealing more than $270,000 in bank fraud.

Several people have used multiple counterfeit North Carolina driver's licenses to open numerous bank accounts in the Tampa Bay area, all featuring one person's picture, to facilitate the fraud, the agency said in a news release.

“Your assistance could be the vital clue that helps us apprehend these suspects," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Our dedicated detectives are committed to following every lead to bring these individuals to justice."

If anyone recognizes any of the pictured individuals or the SUV in question — a White Dodge Durango — they are asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.