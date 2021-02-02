Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office launches Bicycle Response Team ahead of Super Bowl LV

Its purpose is to serve as an extra set of eyes on the ground.

TAMPA, Fla — If you're out and about for the Super Bowl, you might notice more deputies on bicycles.

That's because the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is launching the Bicycle Response Team just in time for the big game.

The sheriff's office said the 18-member team will make its first major event appearance during Super Bowl LV and the events leading up to it.

Its purpose is to serve as an extra set of eyes on the ground for crowd control and other patrol activities in downtown Tampa and around Raymond James Stadium.

"We are excited to launch the Bicycle Response Team right on time for the nation's largest sporting event that has taken over Tampa Bay," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Combined with our existing specialty teams, we are fully prepared to keep our community safe during this exciting occasion."

The sheriff's office said being on bicycles will help deputies navigate swiftly through narrow and congested city streets and large crowds.