Hillsborough County votes to pay for full-time body cameras for sheriff's deputies

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County commissioners voted to approve full-time body cameras for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department at their meeting on Wednesday.
The vote was 6-1 with Commissioner Stacy White voting against the body cameras because of cost and privacy concerns, referencing his specific concerns with Chapter 119.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister appeared at the Wednesday meeting, explaining the value for the body cameras and how they would be a strong tool to help provide transparency and continue to improve community relations.
Full time body cameras are significantly more expensive as well, the cost would come in between $9-14 million and would create three new full time positions at the sheriff's office that would have the responsibility of storing and redacting video based on public records requests.
The other six commissioners voiced their support for the cameras, especially due to the current state of tension between communities and police departments across the nation.
