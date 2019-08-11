A building was evacuated Friday afternoon after a bomb threat in Hillsborough County.

Deputies say it happened around 1:15 p.m. at Computer Generated Solutions on Woodland Corporate Boulevard.

According to law enforcement, an anonymous caller said, "You have four minutes and 29 seconds to get out of the building or it blows up."

Emergency crews were dispatched, and roughly 300 employees were safely evacuated.

The building was searched, but nothing was found. Workers have since been allowed back into the building, as investigators try to determine who called in the threat.

"We are relieved that this threat was not credible, and I am proud of the quick response and thorough search performed by my deputies," Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in an email. "Not only are threats like this a huge disruption to business, they also cause unnecessary fear and panic for innocent people involved. I can't say it enough, making a fake threat is not a joke and anyone caught doing it will be punished to the fullest extent of the law."

Anyone with information should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter