Firefighters put out Hillsborough County brush fire

PROGRESS VILLAGE, Fla. — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire that broke out near a heavily wooded area in Hillsborough County.

According to fire rescue, the fire was around 3-4 acres in size and happened near S. Falkenburg Road and Still River Drive. Officials say the flames had been moving toward Castle Creek.

A spokesperson for the fire department says brush fires do not typically happen in this area.

No other information was made available.