HCSO: Deputies shoot man who held driver at gunpoint in carjacking in Dade City

DADE CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies shot a man Thursday night after he held a driver at gunpoint during a carjacking in Dade City, the sheriff's office reports.

Deputies received a call just after 6:30 p.m. about a stolen car at AdventHealth Tampa. Using the car's GPS equipment, they located it around 8 p.m. in Plant City.

Patrol units, aviation units and K-9s tracked the car for several miles into Pasco County, where they called Dade City police for assistance.

According to the sheriff's office, the alleged car thief abandoned the car at a Publix on U.S. 301 in Dade City and ran into a nearby neighborhood to hide in a shed. Deputies say the man then carjacked a driver in the neighborhood, holding them at gunpoint as he forced them to drive.

With heavy law enforcement presence in the area, the driver stopped the car and the man got out. He aimed his gun at Dade City police officers, leading four Hillsborough deputies and one Dade City officer to shoot him, the sheriff's office says.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and reportedly refused to provide identification.

"This is a terrifying scene from a criminal willing to not only steal a car from an innocent person but hold a hostage at gunpoint with no regard for human life," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Our deputies worked with the utmost professionalism and precision while tracking this suspect as he wreaked havoc throughout our region."

The four deputies involved in the shooting are:

Deputy Brennan Allen, 24

Deputy Cody Burgess, 26

Deputy Jonah Daniel, 23

Deputy Taylor Zackman, 29

All four deputies have no prior use of force, the sheriff's office reports. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

"The citizens are extremely lucky that no one was injured besides this suspect, and the only reason that no one was injured was because of the brave actions of law enforcement officers who serve and protect every single day," Dade City Police Chief James Walters said in a statement.