Hillsborough County Fire Rescue working to put out hot spots after multiple cars catch on fire

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue are working to put out hot spots after multiple cars caught on fire Friday afternoon.
50th St. between St. Paul and Causeway Blvd has been closed while crews work. The fire broke out at the Motor Depot LLC lot, according to fire rescue.
Video shared from the rescue show multiple campers, RVs in the lot at the time of the fire. The company that owns the lot buys, sells, trades and exports multiple types of vehicles, boats and construction equipment according to its Facebook page.
The cause of the fire or amount of vehicles caught in the flames is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for details.
