Man accused of stalking, exposing self to woman

The sheriff called the man's alleged actions "deplorable and unacceptable."

TAMPA, Fla. — Sheriff's office deputies arrested a man who they say would walk into a woman's backyard and expose himself.

Yandri Castillo Aller, 32, was arrested Tuesday and charged with stalking and exposure of sexual organs, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in a news release.

For some time, Castillo Aller would visit the woman's home and look through the windows, the sheriff's office said. This alleged behavior reportedly prompted the woman to install security cameras.

On Sunday, video captured Castillo Aller exposing himself, among other activities, deputies said.

"This suspect's behavior is not only illegal but deplorable and unacceptable," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "I applaud the quick work of our deputies.

"They worked diligently to get this man off the streets and hold him accountable for his disgusting actions."