Sheriff: Daycare worker hit and dropped 1-year-old, fracturing baby's leg

The daycare worker faces multiple charges, including aggravated child abuse. Another worker was arrested for failing to report the alleged abuse.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 1-year-old boy was yanked out of his swing at daycare, swung three feet in the air and dropped on the floor, deputies say.

The fall left him unable to stand upright or put weight on his left foot. Later that day, he was hit in the head repeatedly, deputies say.

And, the person who did this to him was his daycare teacher, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

That teacher has now been charged with child abuse, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies say it happened on Sept. 8 at Time of Wonder Academy located in Town 'n' Country. Surveillance video shows 51-year-old Yamirka Menendez grab the boy by his wrists as he sat in a mechanical swing, the agency said. She then swung the boy up in the air and dropped him on the floor.

Later that day, deputies say Menedez hit the same boy several times in the head.

About an hour after that, deputies say video shows Menendez feeding a 4-month-old on her lap when she "forcefully" grabbed and yanked the baby's right leg. She also slapped the baby several times, the agency said.

Deputies say on Sept. 9 the 1-year-old's mother took him to the hospital after she saw he had pain in his left foot. Doctors found he had a fracture to his tibia and fibula, the sheriff's office said.

On Sept. 23, the USF Child Protection Team said the boy's injuries were signs of physical abuse, the agency said. That's when the sheriff's office says investigators got involved.

Detectives say after reviewing the security footage and investigating, Menendez was arrested on Tuesday.

She is charged with aggravated child abuse, child abuse and battery.

Detectives say they also arrested 52-year-old Milagros Rodriguez. She works at Time of Wonder Daycare and was in the room when the alleged abuse happened, the sheriff's office said.

She is charged with failure to report child abuse.