Hillsborough Children's Services raising awareness to help youth in crisis

Hillsborough County has almost 200 safe place locations available for kids and teens.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — This week is National Safe Place Week.

Safe Place is a national youth outreach program for young people under the age of 18 in need of help.

Hillsborough County Children's Services is trying to spread awareness about this important program.

Anywhere kids or teens see a yellow Safe Place sign, there are people nearby who have been trained to help. The signs can be found at places like fire stations, libraries and some YMCA facilities.

Nikki Martin with the county's Children's Services said each Safe Place location is checked on annually.

“We want to make sure the places and the people that work in these places understand the importance of having this program available and knowing exactly what it is," she explained.

Once a teen or child asks for help, the employee will call children's services, which is a 24/7 facility. Martin said a staff member with children's services will then go pick that child up and take them back to their facility for help.

Martin said every situation is unique and they look at everything on a case to case basis.

“We’ve seen kids come from all different backgrounds from all types of trauma that they’ve experienced," she said.