Hillsborough County takes next step to disband Emergency Policy Group for COVID-19 and hurricane response

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County leaders have taken the next big step in disbanding the Emergency Policy Group.

The county commission voted Tuesday 7-0 to move forward with a plan to strip the EPG of its powers for both COVID-19 and hurricane response.

A final vote on the ordinance is scheduled for Aug. 5, which will include public comment prior to the vote. Until then, the EPG is still holding meetings and discussing steps to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a meeting last week, commissioners took the first step to disbanding the EPG by directing the city attorney to draft the ordinance.

Hillsborough is the only county in Florida which has delegated emergency response authority to a separate policy group. If the commission gives final approval to disband the EPG, then the Hillsborough County Commission will take over emergency response, including for coronavirus policies.

The EPG was created nearly 40 years ago by the commission to respond to emergencies like hurricanes. During the pandemic, the EPG has passed controversial ordinances that led to lawsuits over curfews and mask mandates.

The EPG is made up of local mayors, three county commissioners, the head of the Hillsborough school board and the county sheriff. Even if disbanded, those leaders could still be consulted as part of any coordinated emergency response.

