TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Commission is set to vote Wednesday on extending contract negotiations with HMS Ferries, Inc. and South Swell Development Group, LLC.

The contract would extend their agreement until the end of September on plans to develop a passenger ferry service to and from MacDill Air Force Base.

The agreement would extend the agreement from Aug. 15 to Sept. 30 to assess the Mosaic Big Bend site as a potential place to put a ferry stop in South Hillsborough County.

Picking a ferry terminal in South Hillsborough County has been one of the project’s biggest challenges. The commission picked Williams Park over Schultz Preserve and Kracker Road as the preferred ferry terminal location. Compared to the other sites, the commission determined Williams Park would have better ridership, lower capital cost, better accessibility and would be easier to acquire.

The Williams Park site would require the acquisition of property from Mosaic in order to develop a surface parking lot for at least 750 cars. The site would include a ferry terminal ticketing and concession area, and docks for four ferry vessels.

Commissioners have debated about launching a permanent ferry service for years. In May, commissioners discussed a plan for a permanent ferry service between downtown St. Petersburg, downtown Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base and South Hillsborough County.

Expansion plans call for service to operate between 12-16 hours each day, seven days a week.

The Cross-Bay Ferry won’t become a permanent service until at least 2022, according to April’s announcement by HMS Ferries and South Swell.

The Hillsborough County Commission’s meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.