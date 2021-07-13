Hillsborough County Commission to consider 40-year building inspections

In Hillsborough County, after construction is complete, buildings are not further inspected, even after decades of use.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday's county commission agenda, you'll see a recently added item: Direct staff to bring back to the BOCC a report on possible implementation of a recertification process to audit buildings, modeled after Broward and/or Miami-Dade Counties' 40-Year Building Safety Inspection Programs.

What does this mean? Hillsborough County is looking to implement a policy that would impact buildings that are 40 years and older by mandating inspections.

In Florida, only two counties currently have such policies in place; Miami-Dade and Broward. The policy would require buildings to be inspected once they hit 40 years, and each decade after that.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Kimberly Overman is looking to bring that same policy to the Tampa Bay area. In Miami, if property owners do not comply, they face charges of up to $10,510.

Overman said she recently met with county commissioners from across the state, shortly after the Surfside condo collapse. She said that tragedy is the reason she is proposing this ordinance for her county.

The proposal will be introduced during the July 14 county commission meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. The meeting will be live-streamed here.