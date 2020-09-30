Hillsborough County Commissioners cancel special meeting ahead of governor's waiver expiration

The waiver allowed commissioners to meet virtually and expires on Oct. 1.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Commission Chairman Lesley "Les" Miller has canceled the commissioners' special meeting on Thursday.

This, because a special waiver set by Gov. DeSantis that allows commissioners to meet virtually is about to expire.

In a press release, the board of commissioners says if the governor doesn't extend the waiver, which expires at 12:01 a.m. Oct. 1, in-person, physical meetings will be required. The board of commissioners says it is not currently prepared to have a physical meeting space by Thursday that meets "safety, security and social distancing guidelines."

The board says under Hillsborough County's Emergency Management Ordinance, "the Board Chair or a person designated by the Chair (designee) is empowered to declare a local state of emergency." This means Chairman Miller has the authority to extend the existing state of emergency without the rest of the board meeting, if they are unable to meet in person, according to County Attorney Christine Beck.

Chairman Miller has indicated he plans to use that authority to extend the local state of emergency for another week.

