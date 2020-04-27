TAMPA, Fla. — Any Hillsborough County resident who wants a free COVID-19 coronavirus test can get one but only if they call ahead.

Prior to the announcement, people had to be pre-screened and had to show coronavirus symptoms to get a test. The criteria now include anyone who feels unwell or is generally concerned about coronavirus, according to a news release.

Still, people need to get an appointment by calling 813-272-5900 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. People do not need to have insurance or a doctor's note to get a test.

A photo ID with a name and date of birth is requested at the testing sites, located at the following:

Health officials nationwide say expansion of testing, much more than what currently is being done, is necessary to reopen states' economies and the country's as a whole.

By knowing where the virus is located and who has it, more specific measures can take place to help limit its spread.

RELATED: Trump lays out new reopening, virus testing guidelines in shift to economy

RELATED: Hillsborough County has four new COVID-19 test sites

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter