Hillsborough County leaders see improving COVID-19 numbers but still raise concerns as school resumes

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County got some good news regarding COVID-19 Thursday.

Public health workers say Hillsborough County is moving in the right direction, as almost all metrics measuring the virus in the region have been heading down over the past 7 to 14 days.

A new set of slides also tracks numbers specifically for school-aged kids stemming from concerns over a possible resurgence as classes resume.

“I will say that I do expect, most unfortunately, that we’re going to see a spike,” said Commissioner Pat Kemp. “I cannot imagine that with schools opening even a partial capacity.”

One statistic moving in the wrong direction, say public health workers, is the demand for testing at the county’s nine testing sites, which was down about 19 percent over the past two weeks.

The board received an update from infectious disease experts with USF and AdventHealth about what appears to be successful use of convalescent plasma, antiviral drugs and steroid therapy.

They also got an update on several studies taking place in the Bay Area, including a rapid-result test that shows promise.

“This is a test created by a local company, which is quite exciting, in the Tampa Bay area,” said Advent Health’s Dr. Douglas Ross, “But also does testing with 15-minute results.”

“There are a wide variety of investigational treatment things that are going on going and there are more to come,” said Dr. John Tony with USF Health.

Hillsborough commissioners also left the county’s mask mandate in place. Despite some public criticism questioning its effectiveness, a chart presented to the board showed a steady downward trend since the rule was enacted.

“There may be disagreement about how masks work in labs,” said Hillsborough’s Health Director, Dr. Doug Holt, “But there really is no disagreement about how they work in the real world.”

As a procedural matter, the board also voted to extend its emergency order, keeping the county eligible for reimbursement of expenses related to its epidemic response.

