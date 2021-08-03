Hillsborough County temporarily resuming 2 COVID-19 testing sites

Tests are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Public testing sites are coming back to Hillsborough County as coronavirus cases, predominantly driven by the delta variant, continue to rise across the state.

The county said the two sites are temporary and will begin conducting free COVID-19 testing on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Anyone looking to get a test can stop by the following locations between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each will be open seven days a week, according to the county.

Palm River Park Community Center, 725 S. 58th St. in Tampa

Hillsborough County Code Enforcement building, 1101 E. 139th Ave. in Tampa

Testing will occur indoors and is on a first-come-first-serve basis—up to 500 tests per day. The county adds that rapid tests are available to the public and PCR tests are available upon request.

Anyone attending will need to bring a photo ID, health insurance card and be masked up.

"While there are many private COVID-19 testing locations available in Hillsborough County, the County is opening the two temporary sites out of an abundance of caution and to enhance community testing capabilities," the county wrote. "The number of positive cases in Hillsborough County has been increasing in recent weeks, and some residents are reporting wait times of up to three days to be tested."