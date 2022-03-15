Hillsborough County testing and vaccine sites shutdown this week

Hillsborough County officials said due to a decline in demand, county run testing and vaccines sites will close.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County officials announced the local state of emergency is expiring on Thursday.

In addition, county officials also announced that county-run testing and vaccination sites will close.

The only site currently open is the West Tampa Resource Center located at 2103 Rome Avenue.

Over 220 people went to that site on Tuesday to get tested. Those people told 10 Tampa Bay it was the only free testing site they could find.

Hillsborough County officials said the closure stems from a decline in demand for COVID-19 vaccines and tests.

The Rome Avenue site will officially shut down Thursday, March 17. Over the past few days, hundreds of people have been tested at that site each day. Even still, Hillsborough County officials are seeing a decline in people coming out.

County officials said from March 25, 2020, to March 13, 2022, 621,986 people have been tested at county-run sites.

People were thankful the site was open Tuesday because many are required to get tested for travel.

"We came to get tested because we’re going out on a cruise on Thursday and we have to get a test within 48 hours of getting on the ship," Michael Grove, who lives in Tampa, said.

Many people who showed up at the Rome Avenue site said all other free sites they tried to go to were closed. Some were upset the site is closing because the only options left are pharmacies or healthcare offices.