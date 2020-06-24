Hillsborough County testing reservation line back up after delay

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — After nearly 40 minutes of delay, the Hillsborough County coronavirus testing reservation line is back up and taking reservations, the county said.
Earlier this morning, Hillsborough County announced the suspension of its coronavirus testing reservation line Wednesday morning after it learned a member of the customer service team tested positive for COVID-19.
In a tweet posted just after 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, the county said, "This morning, we were made aware that a member of our Customer Service team tested positive for COVID-19. In an effort to stop the spread within this team and keep our operation moving to serve the community, we are working on options to get our residents testing reservations."
The county is working on an option to allow people to continue to make testing reservations.
"In addition to providing assistance through a third-party answering service, our team is working on expediting an online reservation service. We are sorry for the inconvenience and ask for your patience at this time."
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
