1 person dead after early morning crash in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after he turned into the path of another car at a Tampa intersection early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 574 and Riga Boulevard.

Troopers say a 55-year-old man was driving westbound on SR-574 while a 54-year-old woman was driving eastbound.

At the intersection of Riga Boulevard, FHP says the man turned into the path of the woman's truck causing them both to spin out before landing in the travel lanes of SR-574.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Drivers should use caution in the area.