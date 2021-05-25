x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Hillsborough County

Deputies investigate after man was hit, killed by car

The sheriff's office has not released any information about the driver at this time.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating after a car hit and killed a man. 

Deputies say a man was trying to cross the street at Harney Road and Hillsborough Avenue just after 5 a.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a car.

Investigators say he was taken to the hospital where he was then declared dead. 

The sheriff's office has not released any information about the driver at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter