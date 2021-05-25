Deputies investigate after man was hit, killed by car

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating after a car hit and killed a man.
Deputies say a man was trying to cross the street at Harney Road and Hillsborough Avenue just after 5 a.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a car.
Investigators say he was taken to the hospital where he was then declared dead.
The sheriff's office has not released any information about the driver at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
