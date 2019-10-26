WIMAUMA, Fla. — A husband and wife are dead after a suspected murder-suicide shooting in Wimauma.

It happened at a home Friday evening on Carlton Lake Road near Scales Road.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a family member called 911 just after 7 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found two dead adults: Cassandra Cagle, 41, and her 57-year-old husband, Lawrence Cagle.

It's believed Lawrence Cagle shot his wife during an argument inside the home, with him shooting himself thereafter, deputies say.

An investigation is ongoing.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter