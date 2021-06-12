x
Death investigation ongoing in Hillsborough County

A passerby came across the person this morning, the sheriff's office said.
THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — Authorities are working to figure out what led up to a person's death after their body was found Saturday morning.

A passerby spotted the body near the intersection of County Road 579 and Joe Ebert Road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

At this time, the agency is calling its work a death investigation. 

No other information was immediately available.

