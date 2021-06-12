Death investigation ongoing in Hillsborough County

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — Authorities are working to figure out what led up to a person's death after their body was found Saturday morning.
A passerby spotted the body near the intersection of County Road 579 and Joe Ebert Road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
At this time, the agency is calling its work a death investigation.
No other information was immediately available.
What other people are reading right now:
- 2 passengers onboard fully-vaccinated Royal Caribbean cruise test positive for COVID-19
- Full Stanley Cup Semifinals schedule between Lightning, Islanders released
- Deputies: Man, toddler dead; 'hero' missing after getting caught in current at Apollo Beach
- Five years later, friends honor Sarasota man killed at Pulse nightclub
- Pinellas County issues health warning for red tide blooms along beaches
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter