Hillsborough County deputies expected out in force to prevent deadly crashes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — After a rise in crashes in Hillsborough County, deputies are increasing patrols at 19 different intersections to save lives.
“We need drivers to obey the rules of the road and remain hyper-aware of their surroundings at all times,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “These operations are meant to raise awareness and focus on educating drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists."
The new safety initiative launched in September and will run through May of 2022. It’s called High Visibility enforcement.
The Florida Department of Transportation reports Hillsborough County ranks 4th in Florida for serious or deadly traffic crashes.
“Traveling on a roadway should not be a dangerous experience, but failure to follow traffic laws puts everyone at risk,” Chronister said, “Together we can save lives.”
The trouble spots being monitored by deputies include:
- Hillsborough Avenue, from Sawyer to Beaumont Center Boulevard
- Fletcher Avenue, from Regency Drive to Bruce B Downs Boulevard
- US Highway 41, College Avenue to 15th Avenue NW
- US Highway 301, Whitt Road to River Walk Court
- US Highway 41, from Phillips Lane to Gibsonton Drive
- Brandon Road, from Kings Avenue to Valrico Road
- Nebraska Avenue, from Fletcher Avenue to E 104th Avenue
- US Highway 301, from I-4 to Harney Canal
- Orient Road, from I-4 to Hanna Road
- Hillsborough Avenue, from Standish Bend Drive to Town and Country Boulevard
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, from Mott Drive to Sumner Road
- Dale Mabry Highway, from Idlewild Avenue W to W Waters Avenue
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, from Lakewood Pointe Drive to Parsons Avenue
- Adamo Drive, from I-75 to Providence Road
- Hillsborough Avenue, from Pinellas County Line to Memorial Highway
- Bruce B Downs Boulevard, from University Square Drive to E 131st Avenue
- S 50th Street, from Madison Avenue to 16th Avenue S
- Nebraska Avenue, from 118th Avenue E to E 131st Avenue
- Dale Mabry Highway, from Fletcher Avenue to Ehrlich Road
The National Complete Streets coalition reports while speed is the main cause for crashes, streets need to be designed safer, to include better signs, traffic lights and sidewalks, bike lanes and crosswalks. It's why Hillsborough County leaders also approved safety upgrades to several key intersections.
Those include:
- Bruce B. Downs by the University of South Florida.
- Sheldon Rd, Lutz Lake Fern Road and Sligh Avenue in the northern portion of the county
- Big Bend Road and Summerfield Crossing Boulevard for drivers in the Riverview and Fishhawk areas.