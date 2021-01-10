Hillsborough County deputies expected out in force to prevent deadly crashes

From now until May of next year, more Hillsborough County deputies will be out in what the sheriff says are the most dangerous intersections.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — After a rise in crashes in Hillsborough County, deputies are increasing patrols at 19 different intersections to save lives.

“We need drivers to obey the rules of the road and remain hyper-aware of their surroundings at all times,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “These operations are meant to raise awareness and focus on educating drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists."

The new safety initiative launched in September and will run through May of 2022. It’s called High Visibility enforcement.

The Florida Department of Transportation reports Hillsborough County ranks 4th in Florida for serious or deadly traffic crashes.

“Traveling on a roadway should not be a dangerous experience, but failure to follow traffic laws puts everyone at risk,” Chronister said, “Together we can save lives.”

The trouble spots being monitored by deputies include:

Hillsborough Avenue, from Sawyer to Beaumont Center Boulevard

Fletcher Avenue, from Regency Drive to Bruce B Downs Boulevard

US Highway 41, College Avenue to 15th Avenue NW

US Highway 301, Whitt Road to River Walk Court

US Highway 41, from Phillips Lane to Gibsonton Drive

Brandon Road, from Kings Avenue to Valrico Road

Nebraska Avenue, from Fletcher Avenue to E 104th Avenue

US Highway 301, from I-4 to Harney Canal

Orient Road, from I-4 to Hanna Road

Hillsborough Avenue, from Standish Bend Drive to Town and Country Boulevard

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, from Mott Drive to Sumner Road

Dale Mabry Highway, from Idlewild Avenue W to W Waters Avenue

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, from Lakewood Pointe Drive to Parsons Avenue

Adamo Drive, from I-75 to Providence Road

Hillsborough Avenue, from Pinellas County Line to Memorial Highway

Bruce B Downs Boulevard, from University Square Drive to E 131st Avenue

S 50th Street, from Madison Avenue to 16th Avenue S

Nebraska Avenue, from 118th Avenue E to E 131st Avenue

Dale Mabry Highway, from Fletcher Avenue to Ehrlich Road

The National Complete Streets coalition reports while speed is the main cause for crashes, streets need to be designed safer, to include better signs, traffic lights and sidewalks, bike lanes and crosswalks. It's why Hillsborough County leaders also approved safety upgrades to several key intersections.

Those include: