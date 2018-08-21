Update: VALRICO, Fla. – Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies have found a missing 78-year-old Valrico man.

Deputies found James Lindsey, the sheriff's office said.

Original Story: VALRICO, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help finding a missing Valrico man.

James Lindsey, 78, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Sunday leaving his Benninger Drive home in his white 2008 Pontiac Grand Am with the Florida tag GKTQ38.

Sheriff's deputies believe Lindsey was going to work. Investigators believe Lindsey returned home on Monday morning after his shift ended, and then he left again.

He has not been seen since and he does not have his medication with him, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on Lindsey's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (813)247-8200.

