Hillsborough County deputies talk man off edge of I-275 overpass

Through training, empathy and compassion, deputies were able to intervene and successfully bring the man back to safety, the sheriff's office explains.

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office were able to help a distressed man Wednesday night who was found on the Interstate 275 overpass.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the agency explains deputies "displayed extraordinary bravery and compassion to save a life."

Just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies found a man "in the midst of a mental crisis" standing at the edge of the overpass.

"This impactful encounter underscores the importance of mental health awareness," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "It takes expertise & a colossal heart to do what these deputies did.

"Their dedication is a testament to the power of training, empathy, & love in the face of despair."

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis is urged to reach out for help. You can contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211 or call 911. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233. Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.