TAMPA, Fla.—Four quick-thinking deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office rescued two teenage boys who were stranded in their kayak Saturday night.

The two 16-year-old’s kayak had flipped over at underneath the bridge at Bay Bayou RV Resort and they weren’t able to get out because of the current, said deputies.

Instead of waiting for the dive team, Corporal Orlys Oquendo, Deputy Daniel Henry, Deputy Andrew Howard, and Deputy Chris Dirmitt tied two tow ropes together and were able to throw the rope out to the kayakers and work together to pull them back to shore, investigators said.

The teenagers made it back to shore safely and were okay, according to deputies.

