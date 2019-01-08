TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said they were on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting Thursday.
Deputies said the shooting took place near Misty River Court.
Investigators did not release any other information at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
