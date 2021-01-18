"There are no words." | Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies offer thanks for support shown after deputy's death

Thousands shared their prayers, made donations, and supported law enforcement after Hillsborough County lost one of their own.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — He may be gone, but his legacy will be with the department forever.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office wants to say a big thank you to the thousands of people who shared their prayers, made donations or even made other arrangements to honor the life of Master Corporal Brian LaVigne.

LaVigne was one shift away from retirement when he was killed in the line of duty. He was 54 years old. The man who deputies say intentionally hit LaVigne's cruiser, killing him, has been charged with murder.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office posted this picture with a touching message to Facebook Sunday morning.

The caption on the photo reads:



"THANK YOU.

As we reflect on the previous week, we are speechless. There are no words to express our gratitude to everyone who has shown support for our team and the LaVigne family. Thousands of people have sent condolences, made donations to the family and even made arrangements to drive through multiple states to show support at the funeral Tuesday.

Not only have agencies all across the country reached out to us, but so have families. We mean it now more than ever: your support truly matters. It has made all the difference to us this week.

Thank you. "

A public visitation and funeral for LaVigne will take place on Jan. 19 at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz. The visitation will run from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with the funeral service following at 11 a.m.