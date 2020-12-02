PLANT CITY, Fla — She dropped her boyfriend off at a home in Plant City then drove away – and deputies say Cieha Taylor hasn’t been seen in almost a week.

According to a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies went looking for the 28-year-old and found her black Toyota Solara abandoned on railroad tracks at Trapnell Road and Jap Tucker Road.

Taylor was nowhere to be found.

Deputies are asking anyone who knows where Taylor might be – or saw the car on the tracks – to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

