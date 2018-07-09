The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is seeking a person of interest in connection with a Thursday night homicide near E. Sligh Avenue and Oakdale Drive -- not far from the Tampa Executive Airport.

A family member called 911 for a welfare check on a man at a mobile home nearby. When deputies arrived, they found a body inside, and the victim's car was missing.

Deputies say Sara Rose Dearman, 29, may have information about the case. They are calling her a person of interest.

Dearman is described as white, 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds. Her last known address was in Laurel, Mississippi.

Detectives are still searching for the victim's vehicle, which is a white, 4-door 1990 Lincoln Town Car with Florida tag ZC73V. Authorities say the vehicle has a tan vinyl top.

Anyone who sees the car should not approach and immediately call 911.

No suspects have been publicly identified.

Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

