Sheriff: Man in custody after shots fired at Hillsborough County deputies during welfare check

NORTHDALE, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies performing a welfare check on a child were fired upon by an adult man, the sheriff's office said.
And, that man is now in custody, deputies say.
It happened around 1 p.m. Sunday in the area of Countrybrook Street and Country Lake Drive located just east of the Veterans Expressway in northwest Hillsborough County.
Shots were fired as soon as the deputies arrived in the neighborhood, according to a spokesperson. A cruiser was hit by gunfire, but no deputies were hurt. And, deputies didn't shoot back, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies called for a SWAT team to arrive but it proved not necessary when the man eventually was taken into custody and they came into contact with the child, the spokesperson said.
No one was hurt.
The sheriff's office said in a release deputies are still actively investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for more updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Woman accused of hit-and-run crash at cycling studio arrested, FHP says
- Deadly crash investigation ongoing near Weeki Wachee Springs State Park
- Popular summer vacation spots likely to be crowded and expensive. Here are some travel tips.
- LGBTQ+ advocates question timing after DeSantis vetoes funding for Pulse survivors
- Florida COVID hospitalizations at lowest point in a year
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter