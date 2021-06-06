Sheriff: Man in custody after shots fired at Hillsborough County deputies during welfare check

No one was hurt.

NORTHDALE, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies performing a welfare check on a child were fired upon by an adult man, the sheriff's office said.

And, that man is now in custody, deputies say.

It happened around 1 p.m. Sunday in the area of Countrybrook Street and Country Lake Drive located just east of the Veterans Expressway in northwest Hillsborough County.

Shots were fired as soon as the deputies arrived in the neighborhood, according to a spokesperson. A cruiser was hit by gunfire, but no deputies were hurt. And, deputies didn't shoot back, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies called for a SWAT team to arrive but it proved not necessary when the man eventually was taken into custody and they came into contact with the child, the spokesperson said.

The sheriff's office said in a release deputies are still actively investigating the incident.

