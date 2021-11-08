Sheriff: Inmate faces more charges after attacking Hillsborough County deputy

The deputy suffered a contusion on his head and cuts on his neck, the sheriff's office says.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County deputy is recovering following an attack by an inmate at a county jail, the sheriff's office says.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, Deputy Christopher Crissman was escorting Anthony Tirado, 37, to his cell. Once the two arrived, Tirado shoved the deputy inside his cell and began to "batter" him, the sheriff's office says.

Crissman was eventually able to get away and exit the cell but Tirado followed him, striking him on the head and removing his radio, according to law enforcement. The deputy continued to struggle with Tirado until he was able to get the situation under control.

The sheriff's office says Deputy Crissman suffered a contusion on the left side of his forehead and cuts on the right side of his neck.

"Every single day, our deputies go into work unaware of the challenges they may face," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "And, every day, they put their lives and bodies on the line in order to keep the peace in our community."