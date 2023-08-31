Accused drunk driver collides with Hillsborough deputy SUV

The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RUSKIN, Fla. — A man is behind bars after crashing into a Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy's SUV while drunk, the agency said in a news release.

The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday in the area of College Avenue and U.S. Highway 41.

Deputies say 24-year-old Eduardo Castro was driving a Hyundai SUV along College Avenue going across U.S. 41. Castro reportedly ran a red light and crashed into a deputy's patrol vehicle.

The deputy was rushed to St. Joseph's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Castro, deputies said, showed signs of impairment after the crash and was arrested. Three hours after the crash, Castro took a breathalyzer test and blew a .124 and .119 BAC.

Castro faces charges of driving under the influence with personal damage and personal injury and driving without a valid driver's license.

"This incident could have easily resulted in a tragic loss of life, and it serves as an example of the potential devastation that a single reckless choice can cause. Driving under the influence is illegal and endangers everyone on the road," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.