Hillsborough deputy's cruiser flips upside down after being hit near airport

The deputy is expected to be OK. The crash is slowing rush hour traffic along Hillsborough Avenue.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office cruiser was T-boned Tuesday near Tampa International Airport.

The deputy was driving on Hillsborough Avenue when another vehicle hit the cruiser at the intersection with Veterans Expressway, according to an HCSO spokesperson.

The deputy's car flipped upside down. A second deputy stopped and helped get the first deputy out of the wreckage.

Emergency crews say the first deputy was treated by paramedics but did not appear to be seriously injured.

Hillsborough Avenue's westbound lanes were temporarily blocked Tuesday afternoon as authorities investigated and worked to clean up the mess.

Drivers were urged to seek other routes until the crash is cleared.