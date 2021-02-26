Investigators: Deputy 'okay' after Friday morning crash

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday near State Road 60 and Adamo Drive.

TAMPA, Fla — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies is expected to be okay after a crash.

Investigators say there two cars involved. The sheriff's office said the other driver is being checked for injuries.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday near State Road 60 and Adamo Drive.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says FHP is working the scene.

Westbound lanes at E Adamo Drive are shutdown at Currie Davis Drive, according to an HCSO traffic alert. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

TRAFFIC ALERT: WB Lanes of E Adamo Dr are shutdown at Currie Davis Dr for a traffic crash with injuries. FHP is working the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area during their morning commute and find an alternative route. #teamHCSO pic.twitter.com/m2kGPgPbGV — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) February 26, 2021

